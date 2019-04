CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, told Sputnik it was not responsible for a rocket attack on the Libyan capital Tripoli as it was claimed by local media.

The Libya Observer reported in the early hours of Wednesday that several rockets had been fired at Tripoli, killing four people and injuring 23 others. The newspaper claimed Haftar's forces were responsible for the attack.

"Tonight, the Libyan army did not use heavy weapons during military operations," LNA spokesman Khalifa Obeidi said.

READ MORE: Death Toll Climbing as Rockets Strike Tripoli — Reports

He accused some groups operating in Libya of intentionally targeting residential neighbourhoods in Tripoli using Grad launchers to put the blame on the LNA.