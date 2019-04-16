US, Israeli-Made Arms Left by Terrorists Found in Syrian Countryside – Reports

Authorities in the Daraa countryside in southern Syria have showed off a fresh cache of armaments left behind by terrorists as they fled the area, with the Syrian Arab News Agency posting photos of the massive haul, featuring a wide assortment of weapons, some of them made in the USA and Israel.
💢#Syrian authorities found #US-made and #Israel'i-made weapons left by terrorists in #Daraa western CS pic.twitter.com/spg1kxPmjo— SMM Syria (@smmsyria) 16 апреля 2019 г.
The catch includes a wide variety of rifles, heavy machine guns, mortar shells and RPG rounds, grenades and an assortment of ammunition of various calibers, with walkie-talkies and field hospital equipment also in the mix. The photos show that some of the equipment is brand new in what appears to be its original packaging.
Syrian authorities have recently begun work to rebuild the country after years of foreign-backed conflict, with the war costing hundreds of thousands of lives and prompting millions of Syrians to be internally or externally displaced.
