Turkish Ruling Party Files Appeal Against Istanbul Election Results – Reports

"We have suspicions [about Istanbul’s elections] and we still were not able to resolve these doubts," AKP deputy head Ali Ihsan Yavuz said, as quoted by the news agency.
This comes after earlier in the day, the move was announced by Yavuz, who explained the need to appeal against the results of the mayoral election by alleged multiple violations of voting procedures.
According to the preliminary results of the mayoral election in Istanbul, AKP's Binali Yildirim lost to Ekrem Imamoglu, the candidate from the Republican People's Party, by a narrow margin.
Following the vote, the Turkish Election Board launched a recount after an appeal was submitted by the AKP. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that many votes had been stolen from AKP during the voting in Istanbul.
