Likud Party Loses One Seat After Recount, But Netanyahu Still to Form Gov't

The results show that Netanyahu's Likud Party won 35 seats. At the same time, Kahol Lavan, the party led by Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, gained a similar number of seats in the parliament.

A final vote count after the election which took place last week in Israel showed that the right-wing Likud Party managed to secure one less seat than the previously released data suggested. However, this does not strip Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his right to form the next government.

Meanwhile, the recount shows that the United Torah Judaism Party managed to win an extra seat in the Knesset. The results for other parties remained unchanged in comparison with last week's initial results.

This comes after Israel held a parliamentary election on 9 April after which both Netanyahu and Kahol Lavan head Benny Gantz claimed victory in and announced their plans to form a cabinet.

On the next day after the election, US President Donald Trump said he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory and reinforce American support for the Jewish state.