Likud Party Loses One Seat After Recount, But Netanyahu Still to Form Gov't

A final vote count after the election which took place last week in Israel showed that the right-wing Likud Party managed to secure one less seat than the previously released data suggested. However, this does not strip Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his right to form the next government.
Meanwhile, the recount shows that the United Torah Judaism Party managed to win an extra seat in the Knesset. The results for other parties remained unchanged in comparison with last week's initial results.
On the next day after the election, US President Donald Trump said he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his victory and reinforce American support for the Jewish state.
