Six Civilians, Five Syrian Troops Killed After Militants Shelled Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants shelled a district in Aleppo in the past 24 hours, killing six civilians and five Syrian troops, the Russian Defence Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Monday.

"Over the past day terrorists have attacked Sanjeka in Latakia province and Aleppo. As a result of shelling at al-Hamdaniyah district in Aleppo six civilians and five Syrian servicemen were killed," the centre said.

© REUTERS / Omar Sanadiki Militants Shell Settlements in 3 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours – Russian MoD

The statement added that representatives of the reconciliation centre held two humanitarian actions in Barza village, Damascus province, and Marrat village, Deir ez-Zor province. Local residents in these settlements received 1,000 food sets.

In the meantime, Syrian authorities continue to work on amnesty for those "who evade from military service, including those among refugees and former members of illegal armed groups," the statement noted, adding that in total, over 57,000 people were granted amnesty.

Syria is recovering its infrastructure. According to the Russian military, over 31,000 houses, more than 800 educational facilities and over 150 medical centres have already been rebuilt in the country.

© AP Photo / Raad Adayleh Over 1,300 Refugees Depart Syria Rukban Camp in Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Also, a humanitarian corridor and the Jleb mobile checkpoint have been set up in order to prevent a humanitarian disaster in the Rukban refugee camp. Buses have been sent for "the voluntary and unimpeded return of temporarily displaced persons from the al-Tanf area to the places of their permanent residence," the statement added.

Damascus has been gradually regaining control over the crisis-hit country ravaged by terrorists as the war in the region enters its ninth year. Now the Syrian administration is trying to create favourable conditions for repatriating some 5.6 million refugees who, according to the UN Refugee Agency, have fled to neighbouring states.