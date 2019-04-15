Algerian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow for Russia-Arab-League Forum - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum will depart to Moscow on Monday in order to take part in the upcoming ministerial session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation forum, held by Russia and the Arab League, local media reported.

Besides taking part in the fifth ministerial meeting, slated for 16 April, the Algerian foreign minister will also hold talks with his counterparts, according to the Algeria Press Service news agency. Boukadoum was appointed on 31 March as part of the Cabinet reshuffle against background of continuing protests in the Maghreb country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also attend the ministerial meeting on Tuesday. Lavrov has praised the role that the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum played in expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Russia and the Arabic world.

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States (LAS) Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Lavrov discussed preparations for the Russian-Arab forum at the ministerial level during a telephone conversation earlier this year. A plan of joint activities, meetings and consultations for the next three years is expected to be adopted during this meeting.

The Arab League, established in 1945, aims to enhance cooperation between North African and Middle Eastern states and to protect their interests and sovereignty.

