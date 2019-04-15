Militants Shell Settlements in 3 Syrian Provinces in Past 24 Hours – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants have breached truce regime in Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia over the past 24 hours, head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said.

"During the day, militants have shelled the settlements of Achan, Mgire in Hama province, Ruaset-Iskander (three times) in Latakia province, Tel Hamra and Amaraz in Aleppo province", Kupchishin said at a press briefing late on Sunday.

As of Saturday, a total of 57,545 people have been granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities over evading military service, the center’s head added.

Syria has been devastated by years of violent civil war that has prompted millions to flee hostilities to other locations within the country or abroad.

The international community has taken efforts to settle the conflict by conducting political settlement talks in Geneva. The Astana talks have been also an important part of international efforts aimed to settle the conflict in Syria. It is during the Astana talks that the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria was signed in 2017.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

