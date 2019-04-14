Sudan Police Lock Down University of Khartoum After Shooting - Reports

Earlier in the day, the head of Sudan's ruling transitional military council, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, announced the cancellation of a state of emergency and ended the curfew in the country.
READ MORE: Sudan’s Democratic Revolution Gains Steam After Bashir, Ibn Auf Ousters
"I announce the cancellation of the state of emergency and the curfew", Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan said in a statement obtained by Sputnik. He added that the military would cede power to a civilian government in two years’ time.
On Thursday, Sudanese Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf announced that former president Omar Bashir had been detained and a military council had been established to govern the country for the interim.
Rallies in Sudan, ongoing since December 2018, were initially caused by a rise in bread prices but protesters later changed demands, calling for the resignation of Bashir.
READ MORE: EU Calls for Power Handover to Civilian Transitional Govt in Sudan
All comments
Show new comments (0)