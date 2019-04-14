Sudan Police Lock Down University of Khartoum After Shooting - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - Khartoum police on Saturday cordoned off the University of Khartoum after unknown persons opened fire, teh Al Arabiya broadcaster reported, citing informed sources.

Earlier in the day, the head of Sudan's ruling transitional military council, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, announced the cancellation of a state of emergency and ended the curfew in the country.

"I announce the cancellation of the state of emergency and the curfew", Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan said in a statement obtained by Sputnik. He added that the military would cede power to a civilian government in two years’ time.

On Thursday, Sudanese Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf announced that former president Omar Bashir had been detained and a military council had been established to govern the country for the interim.

The North African nation's ex-president Bashir decreed a state of emergency for three months, imposing a night curfew and suspending the constitution in February in an effort to end civil unrest, which led to his ouster on Thursday.

Rallies in Sudan, ongoing since December 2018, were initially caused by a rise in bread prices but protesters later changed demands, calling for the resignation of Bashir.

