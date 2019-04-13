Saudi Arabia Backs Sudanese Military Council, Vows Aid Package - Reports

Riyadh has expressed its support to the Sudanese transitional military council and the latter's measures to stabilize the revolution-torn country, according to the Saudi state-run news agency, cited by Reuters.

Among other measures, Saudi Arabia has announced the delivery of an aid package to Sudan including wheat, medicine and petroleum products. According to the Saudi Press Agency, Riyadh has backed the council’s views for the future of Sudan and expressed hope that these steps would lead to security and stability in the country.

The Sudanese council was established Thursday after the military toppled long-time President Omar Bashir. On the same day, Defense Minister Mohammed Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf was sworn in as the nation's head. On Friday, however, Auf resigned and al-Burhan, who has served as the inspector general of the Sudanese Armed Forces, was sworn in as the new head of the transition military council.

The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces said in a statement shared with Sputnik that it would call for the creation of a transitional council to include not only military personnel but also civilian officials, in the wake of the military takeover.

However, the Sudanese opposition demanded earlier that the Military Council immediately transfer power to a civilian government. Moreover, Sudan’s former ruling National Congress Party (NCP) demanded on Saturday that the military council, which took over after this week’s coup, release toppled president Bashir and other senior members.

The NCP said the military’s action would only slow a peaceful transition and void a national charter that was adopted by a majority of parties. It demanded that Burhan give equal rights to all political forces and bring those who attacked its regional offices to justice.

Meanwhile, the head of Sudan’s ruling transitional military council announced on Saturday the termination of a nationwide state of emergency.

The coup in the African country followed months of anti-government protests initially sparked by an acute economic situation, subsequently growing into a nationwide campaign against strongman Bashir, who was in power for almost 30 years.