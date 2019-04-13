Militants Violate Ceasefire in 3 Syrian Provinces – Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ceasefire violations by militant groups were registered over the past 24 hours in the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Idlib and Aleppo, head of the Russian Defence Ministry's Centre for Syrian Reconciliation Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, militants have attacked settlements of Safsafa and Jubb al-Mgara in Latakia province, Abu-Omar (twice) in Idlib province, Tel Hamra and Hara in Aleppo province", Kupchishin said at a press briefing.

READ MORE: Russian Deputy Defence Minister, French Envoy Discuss Peace Efforts in Syria

Kupchishin noted that over the past day the reconciliation centre had not hold humanitarian actions. He added that a total of 2,096 humanitarian actions were held by the center since the beginning of the settlement process in Syria.

Kupchishin stressed that works to recover social infrastructure in Syria continued.

"Social infrastructure is being recovered. 31,545 houses, 843 educational facilities and 156 medical centers has been recovered. Besides, 1,031.1 km of roads have been repaired", the head of the center said.

Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to local residents and facilitating the return of refugees.

READ MORE: Militants Shelled Syria's Idlib 8 Times in Past 24 Hours — Russian MoD