17:39 GMT +312 April 2019
    A tank of Libyan National Army (LNA) is seen during clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 6, 2017

    Eastern Libya Air Force Strikes Military Camp Near Oil Facility - Reports

    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Middle East
    1151

    A day earlier, aviation from the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar conducted an airstrike against a military base controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

    A military aircraft from the eastern Libyan forces has attacked a military camp of a force allied to the internationally recognised government near the western town of Zuwara, Reuters reported citing an eastern military source and residents.

    According to reports, the air strike is the closest yet to an oil and gas facility located nearby since the beginning of the offensive.

    Smoke rises during a battle between Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government and Islamic State fighters in neighborhood Number Two in Sirte, Libya August 16, 2016
    © REUTERS / Ismail Zitouny
    UN Chief: Serious Political Dialogue In Libya Won't Restart Amid Hostilities
    The attack comes after Libyan parliament head Aguila Saleh Issa told Sputnik that Libya had notified the UN Security Council that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's troops, in their offensive on Tripoli, would not attack the country's civilian population.

    The situation in the region escalated last week, when the Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Khalifa Haftar began an offensive to oust what he called terrorist forces in the country's capital.

    In the wake of the offensive, Italian energy company Eni reportedly decided to withdraw all its Italian national staff from Libya, announcing the evacuation of Italian employees from the Al-Wafa and El Feel oilfields, as well as the capital Tripoli.

    READ MORE: No Russian Citizens Among Those Killed, Injured in Libya Clashes — Moscow

    The forces loyal to the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a counteroffensive on 7 April, the so-called Volcano of Rage, to repel the National Army.

    Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was brought down and killed. Since then the country has been separated between two rival governments, with an elected parliament governing the country's east and the UN- and EU-backed GNA ruling the west from Tripoli.

    Tags:
    airstrike, Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Libyan National Army (LNA), Libya
    Votre message a été envoyé!
