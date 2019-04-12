All Votes Counted in Israeli Election: Likud 36 Seats, Blue & White 35 - Reports

After 100 percent of the ballots counted on Thursday, the Likud party gets 36 mandates in the Knesset while the main rival Blue and White alliance secures 35 seats, local media reported, citing the official results of the Israeli general election.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly secured his 5th and 4th consecutive term as prime minister by leading his right-wing Likud party to a victory over retired generals, who teamed up to remove him from power and put an end to a 10-year dominance of the rightists in the country.

However, the New Right response party said, cited by the Israel Public Broadcasting corporation, that the published results are not final, and vowed to continue "the political fight", "We expect the media to discover a little more seriousness in their reports. We're not giving up".

תגובת הימין החדש: "התוצאות שפורסמו אינן סופיות, ואנחנו ממשיכים להילחם. אנו מצפים מהתקשורת לגלות קצת יותר רצינות בדיווחיה. אנחנו לא מוותרים"@shemeshmicha https://t.co/q8CpsIZKfG — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) 11 April 2019

​No party in the Israeli political history has ever won a majority of seats in the 120-seat Knesset with the country being run by coalition governments.

