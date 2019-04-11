Mine Explosion Kills 3 Children in Syria's Quneitra Province - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Three children were killed and one more injured on Thursday in a small village in the southwestern Syrian province of Quneitra as a result of a mine explosion, local media reported, citing a source in a Syrian hospital.

According to the Syrian state television, the children were playing near the site where the mine was planted. The injured child was reportedly sent to a hospital in Damascus.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. Terrorists planted many explosive devices in residential areas before leaving them.

Syrian sappers supported by Russian experts are now clearing the retaken areas of explosive devices.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

