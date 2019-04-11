Tehran Opposes Interference in Sudan's Internal Affairs, Hopes for Stabilisation

"Iran's principled policy is non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Developments of the recent days in Sudan are domestic issue of the country. Iran always stands and will stand for stability and security in Muslim countries," Ghasemi said in a statement.
Ghasemi also called on Sudan's conflicting sides to engage in a peaceful dialogue to normalize situation in the country.
Sudan has seen months of protests that erupted in the country in December. The rallies were initially caused by the rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods that greatly increased the vulnerability of Sudanese citizens. The protests then took on a new dimension as Sudanese citizens started calling for the resignation of Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years.
