Tehran Opposes Interference in Sudan's Internal Affairs, Hopes for Stabilisation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran opposes any interference in the domestic affairs of Sudan, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Bahram Ghasemi said on Thursday, expressing his hope for the stabilisation of the situation in the African nation.

"Iran's principled policy is non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Developments of the recent days in Sudan are domestic issue of the country. Iran always stands and will stand for stability and security in Muslim countries," Ghasemi said in a statement.

Ghasemi also called on Sudan's conflicting sides to engage in a peaceful dialogue to normalize situation in the country.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese Defense Minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf announced the establishment of a military council that would govern the country for two years. The minister added that Sudanese President Omar Bashir had been detained and that a three-month-long state of emergency had been imposed in the country.

Sudan has seen months of protests that erupted in the country in December. The rallies were initially caused by the rise in prices for bread and other consumer goods that greatly increased the vulnerability of Sudanese citizens. The protests then took on a new dimension as Sudanese citizens started calling for the resignation of Bashir, who has been in power for nearly 30 years.