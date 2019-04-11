Reports: Haftar's Army Strikes Military Base of National Accord Gov't in Tripoli

According to the outlet, the LNA attacked the military base of Mitiga located in northeastern Tripoli.
On Monday, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari confirmed that earlier in the day the LNA had conducted an airstrike against Tripoli's only functioning Mitiga airport, adding that the operation had targeted only two planes and had not been aimed at interrupting the flights of civilian aircraft.
LNA air raid on military base at Mutiqa airport in Tripoli https://t.co/r42q96cB1e via @SkyNewsArabia_B #Libya pic.twitter.com/ExDsOlovZz— Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) 11 апреля 2019 г.
Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. Since then the country has been divided between two rival governments, with an elected parliament governing the country's east and the UN- and EU-backed GNA ruling the west from Tripoli.
