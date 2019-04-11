Netanyahu Plans to Form 'Greater Israel', Threatens Palestine - Democratic Front

"This is a plan that Netanyahu put forward, and [US President Donald] Trump supported it. It is about the creation of Greater Israel from the sea to the Jordan River. If he wins, Netanyahu will also annex the West Bank as he promised. Thus, there are growing threats for Palestinians, and the future threats also target Syria", Hawatmeh said at a press conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency in Moscow.
He explained that Syria was endangered by Trump's supporting Israeli claim to Golan Heights that are considered to be an occupied Syrian territory by the international community.
Parliamentary elections were held in Israel on 9 April. According to the Central Election Committee, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party is currently winning the Israeli parliamentary elections with 28.32 percent of the vote, while the opposition centrist alliance Kahol Lavan comes second with 25.34 percent of the vote.
