Register
01:58 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    Son of Slain Saudi Journalist Khashoggi Claims No Settlement Reached With Riyadh

    © AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    In a statement posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Salah Khashoggi, the eldest son of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi, flat out denied that any “settlement discussion” was underway with the Saudi government.

    Earlier this month, The Washington Post, where Jamal Khashoggi was a columnist, reported that a source close to the family revealed the Saudi government had approved large monthly payments to all four Khashoggi siblings, in addition to providing them houses in Jeddah.

    In his statement, Khashoggi calls King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "guardians to all Saudis." The latter is believed by many, reportedly even including the CIA, to have authorized the Saudi journalist's murder.

    Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with the 'Kingdom Tower'
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Saudi Arabia Arrests Nine Women’s Rights Activists, Two From US

    According to Salah Khashoggi's Twitter profile, he is a banker, and currently based in Jeddah. All the Khashoggi siblings, children from the journalist's first marriage, were educated in the US; two are US citizens.

    Salah Khashoggi wrote in his statement that any "acts of kindness and generosity" are a result of the Saudi royal family's "high moral grounds" and therefore, not an "admission of guilt or scandal."

    Khashoggi also denied that the family has an official spokesperson, and said no one outside the family can make credible claims about their affairs.

    Eleven suspects with ties to Saudi security services have been charged with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and are currently awaiting trial in Riyadh. If found guilty, at least five defendants could face the death penalty.

    Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. He had entered the consulate to collect paperwork related to his upcoming wedding. The Saudi government initially denied any involvement in his death, saying Khashoggi had left the consulate and then disappeared, but weeks later revealed that he'd been killed in a "rogue" operation gone wrong. The Saudi Public Prosecutor's Office later said that the killing was premeditated.

    Related:

    US Condemns 'Premediated Killing' of Saudi Journalist Khashoggi
    Sons of Journalist Khashoggi Call on Saudi Authorities to Return Father's Body
    Khashoggi's Fiancee Says Saudi Authorities Know Location of Journalist's Body
    Turkish President Claims Saudi Journalist Khashoggi's Body 'Nowhere to Be Found'
    UK Doubts Journalist Khashoggi Died in Fight in Saudi Consulate
    Tags:
    blood money, journalist death, journalist, Saudi Arabia, settlement, Jamal Khashoggi, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse