Militants Violate Ceasefire in 3 Syrian Provinces - Russian MoD

"During the day, militants have attacked Safsafa in Latakia province, Tall-el-Maqtal in Idlib province, Hamdaniya in Hama province", Kupchishin said at a press briefing.
As of Tuesday, a total of 57,477 people have been granted amnesty by the Syrian authorities over evading military service, the center’s head added.
Damascus is gradually regaining control over the crisis-affected country ravaged by the Daesh terrorist group and militants from other fractions as the war in the region has entered its ninth year. During the whole time of the conflict some 5.6 million Syrians fled the country to neighboring states and to Europe.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
