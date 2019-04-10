Trump Congratulates 'Friend' Bibi, Shares Pic of MAGA Flags Seen in Celebration

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu said he had already started coalition talks with right-wing parties, despite the results of Tuesday's parliamentary elections not being officially revealed yet.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for winning a record fifth term in office.

"I would like to congratulate Bibi Netanyahu. It looks like that race has been won by him…. I'm hearing he has won it, and won it in good fashion. He has been a great ally and he's a friend," Trump told reporters outside the White House, noting further that Netanyahu's election victory would help advance the peace process in the Middle East.

Later in the day, the US president turned to Twitter to share a photo of Netanyahu's victory celebration from Tuesday night.

Trump flags being waived at the Bibi @Netanyahu VICTORY celebration last night! pic.twitter.com/SX8RVAALYW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 апреля 2019 г.

The congratulatory tweet from the US leader comes as preliminary results indicate that the right-wing Likud Party, headed by incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is leading in the Israeli parliamentary election. This means that Netanyahu will be able to serve his fifth term, thus, becoming the longest-serving leader of Israel.