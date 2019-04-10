Iranian Authorities Order 60,000 to Evacuate From Flood-Hit City of Ahvaz

Gholamreza Shariati, governor of Khuzestan Province, said that he ordered the evacuations as a "precautionary and preventive move to avert any danger", according to the Tasnim news agency.
Between 60,000 and 70,000 residents will be evacuated, according to estimates.
#Iran has been facing unprecedented #floods in 25 of its 31 provinces since last week.#myfirstTweet #IranFlood #Iranians #BeBetter #Nowruz pic.twitter.com/jKiSPGR7aL— IRAN FLOOD RELIEF (@iranfloods) April 2, 2019
Torrential rains hit Iran in the last days of March. According to Iranian officials, the floods affected about 400 settlements located in 15 provinces in the north of the country.
اللهم اجعلني في درعك الحصينة— Ovain Ali (@AliiOvain) April 2, 2019
Our hearts go out to all of the families affected by the devastating and deadly flooding that is currently taking place in #Iran.Please keep all of the victims and families in your thoughts and prayers. #IranFloods #لرستان#سيل_گلستان_مازنداران pic.twitter.com/qlZkF7cCUS
Because of the rampant disaster, more than 2,300 roads were blocked, while at least 84 bridges were destroyed and 141 rivers overflowed their banks. In addition, since the beginning of the hazardous weather, more than 400 landslides have been recorded.
