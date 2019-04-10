Iranian Authorities Order 60,000 to Evacuate From Flood-Hit City of Ahvaz

According to Iranian state television, authorities ordered residents of five districts of the southwestern city of Ahvaz to evacuate immediately as floodwaters entered the capital of Khuzestan Province.

Gholamreza Shariati, governor of Khuzestan Province, said that he ordered the evacuations as a "precautionary and preventive move to avert any danger", according to the Tasnim news agency.

Between 60,000 and 70,000 residents will be evacuated, according to estimates.

​Torrential rains hit Iran in the last days of March. According to Iranian officials, the floods affected about 400 settlements located in 15 provinces in the north of the country.

اللهم اجعلني في درعك الحصينة

Our hearts go out to all of the families affected by the devastating and deadly flooding that is currently taking place in #Iran.Please keep all of the victims and families in your thoughts and prayers. #IranFloods #لرستان#سيل_گلستان_مازنداران pic.twitter.com/qlZkF7cCUS — Ovain Ali (@AliiOvain) April 2, 2019

​Because of the rampant disaster, more than 2,300 roads were blocked, while at least 84 bridges were destroyed and 141 rivers overflowed their banks. In addition, since the beginning of the hazardous weather, more than 400 landslides have been recorded.