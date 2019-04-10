Register
14:39 GMT +310 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks by an election campaign billboard showing Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Likud party leader, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, April 7, 2019

    Netanyahu Seems Set on Grabbing Record 5th Term as PM: Here's What Happens Next

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    With well over 90 percent of the vote counted, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud and Benny Gantz' Blue & White alliance are tied with a projected 35 seats apiece in Israel's parliament. However, the prime minister is betting on cobbling together a coalition government with other parties on the political right.

    Netanyahu called his projected victory an "immense feat, almost inconceivable," saying he and Likud have been "faced with biased media", including a flood of reports in recent weeks about his potential indictment on three separate criminal investigations involving bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu dismissed the claims, and if exit polling is anything to go by, so did many voters.

    In a speech before supporters on Tuesday night, Netanyahu vowed that Israeli's new government "will be a right-wing government, but I will be prime minister for all."

    No Majority, No Problem?

    Likud increased its plurality in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, with 26.28 per cent of the total vote, giving it an estimated five more seats than it got in the 2015 election, with Haaretz calling the result a big win for the party, and a virtual guarantee of senior cabinet posts if Netanyahu fulfils his promise to put together a coalition.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied by his wife Sara waves to his supporters after polls for Israel's general elections closed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 10, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Israeli Election: Netanyahu Slams 'Biased Media', Vows to Form Right-Wing Gov't
    In any case, a lack of a clear majority is not really an issue in Israeli politics, since the country's closed list proportional representation system has not seen a single party win a majority since Israel's first election in 1949. 

    Israel's electoral system has a 3.25 per cent election threshold, which usually translates into four seats in the Knesset (although there have been exceptions of parties achieving this barrier and ending up with only three seats).

    Who's In?

    According to preliminary results posted on Israel's Central Elections Committee website, 11, or possibly 12, of the whopping 40 parties which participated in the vote will enter the Knesset. 

    These include Likud with 35 seats, Blue & White with 35 seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism (two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties) with 8 projected seats apiece, the far left Hadash-Ta'al joint list (6 seats), Labor (6 seats), Yisrael Beiteinu, a right-wing nationalist party led by former Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman, with 5 seats, United Right (an alliance of several right-wing Zionist parties), with 5 seats. Furthermore, Meretz, a social democratic and green party, won 4 seats, while the centrist Kulanu Party secured 4 seats. The United Arab List-Balad ticket also secured 4 seats, while the New Right, another conservative nationalist Zionist party, may not make it into the Knesset with its projected 3.14 per cent of the vote at last count.

    Given these results, if Netanyahu fulfils his promise in forming a united right and religious party coalition, he could very well get put together a government with support from the Shas, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beiteinu, and United Right, whose total projected seats add up to 61, enough for a majority. Negotiations with the centrist Kulanu Party, and a last-minute surge for the New Right could make this majority even larger.

    Who's Out?

    A picture taken on March 17, 2019 in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan in the suburbs of Tel Aviv shows a billboard bearing portraits of Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) political alliance leaders Moshe Yaalon, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi, with a caption below reading in Hebrew The nation of Israeli lives; alongside another billboard showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by extreme right politicians Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Michael Ben Ari, with another caption in Hebrew reading Kahana Lives in a reference to a banned ultranationalist party in the 1994.
    © AFP 2019 / JACK GUEZ
    ‘Do You Want Netanyahu?’: Israelis Vote for PM on Personal, Not Political Basis
    Netanyahu's main challenger, Lieut. Gen. Benny Gantz and his big tent Zionist Blue and White Party, would need the support of parties on the left, and even that likely wouldn't be enough, particularly if the anti-Zionist United Arab List-Balad doesn't agree to a coalition.

    One other possibility, according to some observers, is a big coalition involving both Likud and Blue and White.

    The big losers of this election appear to be the left parties, including Labor, which is projected to lose 13 seats, Meretz, projected to lose one, and the United Arab List-Balad, which shaved 3 seats off its Knesset presence.

    According to Haaretz contributor Chaim Levinson, Benny Gantz and the Blue and White Party are also "among the losers," notwithstanding their impressive showing of projected 35 seats.

    "The only way he can go from here is down," the journalist noted, adding that "Gantz may face four very long years in opposition, with a party that he probably does not completely control."

    Two Side Factors

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Netanyahu Probe Hasn’t Affected Israel’s Position in Global Arena – Ex-FM
    According to Reuters politics observer Maayan Lubell, two factors exist which may have an impact on the election of Israel's next prime minister. These, he notes, include Netanyahu's corruption charges, which could lead to an indictment by the attorney general later this year, and President Trump's much anticipated plan on Israeli-Palestinian peace. Netanyahu has previously insisted that he would never allow for the creation of Palestinian state, and a request by Washington to make concessions wouldn't be taken kindly by Likud's possible coalition allies.

    As for the corruption case, it "could weaken [Netanyahu's] hand in negotiations with potential coalition partners, who may condition their support, should he be indicted, on Netanyahu meeting their demands for cabinet posts and policy concessions," Lubell explained.

    The election commission will release its final results by Friday. As Israeli law dictates, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will then consult with the leaders of each party regarding whom they would prefer to see as prime minister, with the president then tasked with choosing the candidate with the best perceived chance of forming a coalition government. The nominee will then have as many as 42 days to form a government, although this usually happens more quickly.

    Related:

    Israeli Election Results Uncertain, How Far to the Right Will They Go?
    IRGC Ignore Israeli Strikes in Syria to Avoid Escalation - Lawmaker
    Israeli Election: Netanyahu Slams 'Biased Media', Vows to Form Right-Wing Gov't
    Rare Dusky Shark Spotted in Israel’s Coastal Waters (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    US Senate Legislation Expands Energy, Defence Ties With Israel, Greece, Cyprus
    Bibi or Gantz Will Win in Israel, Either Way Palestinians Lose
    Israel's Likud Party, Blue and White Bloc Neck and Neck in First Exit Polls
    Tags:
    election results, coalition, analysis, Shas Party, United Right Party, Blue and White alliance, New Right (Israel), Kulanu, United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beiteinu, Hadash party, United Arab List, Meretz, Israeli Labor Party, Likud party, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards March During a Military Parade
    Still Marching On: Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Action Amid Fresh US Move
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse