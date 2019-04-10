IRGC Ignore Israeli Strikes in Syria to Avoid Escalation - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) do not respond to Israel's attacks on their positions in Syria to avoid further escalation in the crisis-torn country, Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament, told Sputnik.

"Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has repeatedly said that his country is attacking our positions in Syria. However, one of the reasons why we do not pay attention [to the Israeli attacks] is our unwillingness to have Syria become a war arena [again]," the lawmaker said in an interview.

READ MORE: Israel Has Full 'Freedom of Action' in Countering Iran in Syria — Netanyahu

© AP Photo / Ministry of Defense Israeli Firm Dumps Alleged Satellite IMAGES of 'Iranian Missile Plant' in Syria

However, Tehran is ready to give a symmetrical response to any attacks, no matter where they might come from, Falahatpisheh added, answering the question what would be Iran's response to US potential strikes on the IRGC positions.

Israel conducted airstrikes on Syrian soil on multiple occasions, claiming to have hit Iranian military targets.

Iran denies having a military presence in the Arab Republic apart from advisers sent in at the request of Damascus and to help it fight terrorist groups.