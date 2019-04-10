IRGC Ignore Israeli Strikes in Syria to Avoid Escalation - Lawmaker

"Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu has repeatedly said that his country is attacking our positions in Syria. However, one of the reasons why we do not pay attention [to the Israeli attacks] is our unwillingness to have Syria become a war arena [again]," the lawmaker said in an interview.
Israel conducted airstrikes on Syrian soil on multiple occasions, claiming to have hit Iranian military targets.
Iran denies having a military presence in the Arab Republic apart from advisers sent in at the request of Damascus and to help it fight terrorist groups.
