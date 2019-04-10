Netanyahu Says Nearly All Right-Wing Parties Vowed to Support Him as PM - Report

Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said Wednesday that he has already started talks with the leaders of right-wing parties in order to form a coalition, adding that nearly all of the parties promised to support him as a Israel's prime minister in the upcoming term.

On Tuesday, Israel held parliamentary election. Soon after the first exit polls were released, both Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz, leader of Israel's Blue and White Alliance, were quick to declare victory of their corresponding parties in the heated election.

"This night I have already started the talks with leaders of right-wing parties, our natural partners. This night they have already vowed to recommend me [to the president] for forming the next government [as prime minister]," Netanyahu told his supporters.

"The right-wing alliance headed by Likud will govern in the country for the next four years," he added.

Exit polls have shown that Netanyahu's Likud Party lags slightly behind the Blue and White block, which is also known as Kahol Lavan. However, the prime minister's party, according to polls, has a better chance to enlist the support of lawmakers in the new Knesset.

However, hours later two Israeli TV stations have changed their forecasts, predicting a narrow victory by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, according to AP.

Channels 12 and 13 are projecting Likud will capture 35 seats in the 120-seat parliament, compared to 34 for Benny Gantz's centrist Blue and White party. Earlier, Channel 13 had projected the parties deadlocked at 36 seats apiece, while Channel 12 gave Gantz a solid 37-33 lead, AP reported.

Official results are expected later Wednesday.

