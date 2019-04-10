Libyan National Army Says Terrorists Plotting Attack on Country's 'Oil Crescent'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Ahmed Mismari said at a press conference on Tuesday that terrorists gathered in the city of Sirte intended to attack the so-called Oil Crescent, oil-rich areas on the coast in the eastern part of the country from the city of Tobruk to As Sidr.

"Today, a very large meeting of terrorist groups and armed groups took place in Sirte, we know who they belong to. They have a plan proposed at the meeting to attack the Oil Crescent", the spokesman said.

The press conference was broadcast by Arab and Libyan television channels.

However, the chairman of Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla promised to do everything possible to continue oil production and ensure the safety of oil sector employees.

EU Parl't Head Reminds France About Role in Gaddafi's Overthrow Amid Libya Chaos

"Continued production is vital to our economic and shared future. However, we will spare no effort to ensure all sector employees are protected and kept out of harm's way. Conflict only serves to deepen division in our country and jeopardize our national recovery", Sanalla said during a meeting. Sanalla stated the need to leave the oil industry out of all political and military conflicts.

Libya has been suffering from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The country is divided between two rival governments, with an elected parliament governing the country's east and the UN- and EU-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) ruling the west from Tripoli.

The situation escalated last week, when the LNA, backed by the eastern government, announced an offensive against Tripoli in a bid to oust what Haftar called terrorist forces from the city. In response, armed forces loyal to the GNA started a military operation against the LNA on Sunday.