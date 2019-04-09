Washington Hopes EU Could Match US Designations on Iran - Senior Official

"At some point, we would love to see the EU to match our designations on Iran, on the individuals, entities that are facilitating Iran's missile program," Hook told reporters.
Later in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the new designation would take effect in one week.
Commenting on the move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned US decision to blacklist the IRGC, slamming the United States as the real "leader of world terrorism".
