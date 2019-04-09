Washington Hopes EU Could Match US Designations on Iran - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States would like to see the European Union match its designations concerning Iran, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"At some point, we would love to see the EU to match our designations on Iran, on the individuals, entities that are facilitating Iran's missile program," Hook told reporters.

The remark comes after on Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that his administration would designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Later in the day, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the new designation would take effect in one week.

Commenting on the move, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned US decision to blacklist the IRGC, slamming the United States as the real "leader of world terrorism".