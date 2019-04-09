Tripoli Orders Military Prosecutor to Issue Arrest Warrant for Haftar - Reports

The Tripoli-based Libyan presidential council has ordered the military prosecutor's office to issue arrest warrants against Haftar and any allies participating in the advance on the city, al-Jazeera has reported.
According to the news network, council chairman Fayez al-Sarraj instructed prosecutors to prepare arrest warrants against the military leader. Earlier, al-Sarraj said that Haftar and members of the Libyan National Army would be brought before Libyan and international courts.
