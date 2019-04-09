Haftar Army Launches New Strikes on Tripoli International Airport - Reports

The forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar have been closing in on the Libyan capital, which is controlled by the UN-backed government.

An aircraft of Field Marshal Khalifa Khaftar's Libyan National Army is striking positions of armed forces at Tripoli's defunct international airport south of the capital, Sky News Arabia reports.

On Monday, TV channel Libya Ahrar said that the Tripoli-based government has recaptured areas seized by forces loyal to Haftar, including at the Tripoli airport.

On 4 April, the LNA commander ordered an offensive on Tripoli, controlled by the UN-supported interim Government of National Accord, to "liberate it from terrorists". His army had earlier seized control over the cities of Surman and Garyan, located west and south of Tripoli, respectively.

The Tripoli government has announced mobilisation and the maximum level of emergency amid plans of the Libyan National Army to move further into GNA-controlled territories in the west.

A years-long civil conflict that broke out following a rebellion and murder of the ex-head of state Muammar Gaddafi resulted in a split government in Libya, with the country's eastern and western parts being controlled by separate powers. The LNA-backed parliament, which was elected in 2014 and is based in the city of Tobruk, governs the east of Libya, while the GNA, established in 2015, controls Libya's western parts from Tripoli.

