Algeria's Parl't Pressured Into Naming New Interim President – Reports

Algeria's parliament has appointed upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah new interim president after the long-time head of state, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down in a public address last week.
In accordance with the Algerian constitution, Bensalah will serve as interim president until new national elections take place.
The speaker of the upper house will have to organise and hold a snap presidential election within 90 days.
The move to appoint a new interim president comes after protests forced former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign last week, with the army backing the pro-democracy movement.
