Algeria's Parl't Pressured Into Naming New Interim President – Reports

On Tuesday, the Algerian parliament held an extraordinary session with lawmakers from both the lower and upper houses attending the event to confirm that the post of the country's president was vacant and it didn't breach Article 102 of the constitution.

Algeria's parliament has appointed upper house speaker Abdelkader Bensalah new interim president after the long-time head of state, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, stepped down in a public address last week.

READ MORE: Algeria's Bouteflika Promises Smooth Transition of Power After Resignation

In accordance with the Algerian constitution, Bensalah will serve as interim president until new national elections take place.

© AP Photo / ENTV Ex-Algerian President Bouteflika Addresses Nation, Asks for Forgiveness

Following the appointment, Bensalah told parliament that the officials "must work to allow the Algerian people elect their president as soon as possible."

The speaker of the upper house will have to organise and hold a snap presidential election within 90 days.

The move to appoint a new interim president comes after protests forced former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign last week, with the army backing the pro-democracy movement.