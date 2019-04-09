Iranian MPs Chant 'Death to America', Wear IRGC Uniforms to Protest US Move

On Monday, Iran accused the US government of supporting terrorism and recognised the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organisation in response to Washington's decision to put Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps on its list of terrorist groups.

Iranian politicians have convened an open session of parliament with chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" a day after the US listed the country's elite IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

According to Tasnim, a media outlet, the Iranian lawmakers wore Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps uniforms at a Tuesday parliamentary session in solidarity with the military, marking the National Day of the Revolutionary Guard, which follows the lunar calendar.

نمایندگان #مجلس شورای اسلامی امروز همزمان با #روز_پاسدار و همچنین اعلام انزجار از اقدامات امریکا علیه #سپاه_پاسداران انقلاب اسلامی لباس مقدس پاسداری به تن کردند pic.twitter.com/lb7VfTkXT0 — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 9, 2019

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani condemned the US move to name the IRGC as a terrorist organisation, slamming the United States as the real "leader of world terrorism".

Iranian lawmakers, from different political factions, & the speaker of parliament are today wearing #IRGC uniform to show support for IRGC which has been blacklisted by the US government.#Iran pic.twitter.com/R5JatBeEtX — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) April 9, 2019

The designation marks the first time that the US has formally labelled another country's military as a terrorist group. Previously, the US moved to sanction dozens of individuals and entities for their connections to the IRGC, but not the organisation itself.

Responding to the US decision, the Iranian Supreme National Security Council accused the US government of supporting terrorism and recognised the US Central Command (CENCTOM) as a terrorist organisation.