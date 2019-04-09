Libyan GNA Presidential Council Slams LNA Tripoli Airport Strikes as War Crime

“The Presidential Council is strongly condemning the airstrikes on the Mitiga International Airport by forces of [LNA commander] Khalifa Haftar […] The council regards this attack as a war crime and a crime against humanity, which is violating all national laws and international agreements and which made sending ill and wounded people to hospitals impossible at this difficult moment”, the council said on late Monday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
The council added that the GNA had taken all the measures to hold those responsible for the airstrikes on the Mitiga Airport to account.
READ MORE: French President, Libyan Prime Minister Discuss Tripoli Offensive
On Monday, the GNA accused the LNA of striking the Mitiga airport, which is located about eight kilometers (5 miles) east of Tripoli's city center, saying that the attack threatened the lives of civilians and the safety of flights.
On Thursday, Haftar ordered an offensive to retake Tripoli from the GNA-backed forces. The LNA has already recaptured a number of settlements on its way to the capital, including the Tripoli International Airport, located around 20 miles away from the capital. The forces loyal to the GNA announced a counteroffensive on Sunday, dubbed Volcano of Rage, to repel the National Army.
READ MORE: Alleged VIDEO of Libyan National Army Airstrike On Tripoli Released Online
All comments
Show new comments (0)