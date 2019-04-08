Bahrain Welcomes US Decision to Put Iran's IRGC on Terrorist List

DOHA (Sputnik) - The Bahraini Foreign Ministry welcomed on Monday the US decision to recognize Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, becoming the first Arab country to commend the step.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain welcomes the decision of the United States of America to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization. The Ministry stresses the importance of this decision in addressing the dangerous role played by the IRGC as a destabilizing force and the main contributor to the spread of violence and terrorism across the Middle East and the entire world," the statement said.

The ministry added that Manama appreciated the US "relentless efforts… in confronting Iran’s hostile and terrorist activities and its negative interference in the internal affairs of the region’s countries."

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo EU Extends Sanctions Against Iran Due to Alleged Human Rights Violations

READ MORE: Iran Designates US Military a Terrorist Organisation — Reports

According to the statement, Bahrain expects the international community to take action "to pressure Iran to halt its support for terrorist organizations and militias, to respect the independence and sovereignty of states and to immediately stop undermining peace and security at the regional and international levels."

The comment was made in wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration would designate IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization.

READ MORE: Trump Designates Iran's IRGC as Terrorist Group Despite Tehran's Warning

The relations between Tehran and Manama have been strained for decades. Bahrain broke diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after an attack on the Saudi diplomatic mission in Iran. Bahrain’s leadership has repeatedly accused Iran of supporting the opposition Shiite community of the kingdom and supplying Shiite groups with explosives and weapons to attack the security forces.

READ MORE: Pence Claims Iran Plotting 'Another Holocaust' to Wipe Israel off the Map