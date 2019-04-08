Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen Says Intercepted Drone Launched at Asir - Reports

The interception comes several days after a similar incident when the Saudi Press Agency reported blocking of two drones launched by Houthi rebels toward a city near Yemen border.

A drone launched towards Asir city has been intercepted by the the Saudi-led coalition coalition forces, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

© REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah US Lawmakers Urge Trump Not to Veto Yemen War Resolution - Letter

Earlier in the week, the agency reported interception of two drones launched by Houthi rebels toward the city of Khamis Mushait. Other media also reported, saying that a pair of ballistic missiles were downed.

READ MORE: Yemen Civil War Doomed to Rage On After Four Years of Conflict — Think Tank

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it started to carry out airstrikes against the Houthis at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.