Militants Attack 13 Towns in Syrian Idlib De-escalation Zone

“During the day militants attacked Hara (two times) in Aleppo province, al-Rasif in Hama province, Rwaiset Iskander, Aki Bair, Quldjuk, Qara Galiyah, Qalat Mazara, Beit Smara in Latakia province, Obu Omar, Niha, al-Sawater, Zhabiyah, al-Fhail in Idlib province,” the daily bulletin read.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to the locals and facilitating the return of refugees.
