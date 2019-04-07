Militants Attack 13 Towns in Syrian Idlib De-escalation Zone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants attacked 13 towns in the northwestern Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria throughout the day, the Russian Defense Ministry’s centre for Syrian reconciliation said Sunday.

“During the day militants attacked Hara (two times) in Aleppo province, al-Rasif in Hama province, Rwaiset Iskander, Aki Bair, Quldjuk, Qara Galiyah, Qalat Mazara, Beit Smara in Latakia province, Obu Omar, Niha, al-Sawater, Zhabiyah, al-Fhail in Idlib province,” the daily bulletin read.

During the same period, the Russian military brought food to Hatla, a district of Deir ez-Zor in Syria’s east. The Russian ministry said it had distributed a total of 3,327 tonnes of humanitarian aid in the country since deliveries started.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, alongside Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups, providing humanitarian aid to the locals and facilitating the return of refugees.