Checkpoint in Eastern Saudi Arabia Targeted With Explosives - Reports

According to the Al Arabiya news outlet, two suspects on Riyadh's terror watchlist were killed following the attack on a checkpoint in the Kingdom's east.

Four suspects with explosives attempted to evade a checkpoint in the Saudi governorate of Abu Hadriyah in al-Qatif while trying to leave the country, an Al Arabiya correspondent on the scene reported.

The Kingdom's security forces launched an operation to stop trespassers, which resulted in the killing two of the suspects and the detention of the other two, the report specifies. It is not yet clear whether perpetrators detonated the explosive devices.

Three of the suspects were reportedly on the state's terrorist watchlist.

Abu Hadriyah in al-Qatif is an oil-manufacturing region which is populated by the Saudi Shi'ite minority.