'It Won't Happen': Netanyahu Says Palestinian State Will Not Be Created

On Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was planning to extend Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the occupied West Bank territories if he wins another term in the upcoming elections, scheduled for 9 April.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated during a pre-election interview with the Hebrew website Arutz 7 on Sunday that a Palestinian state will not be created, "not like the one people are talking about."

"It won't happen," the official asserted.

The remark comes after Reuters reported on Saturday that the Israeli prime minister will seek an extension of Israeli sovereignty over settlements in the occupied West Bank territories if he wins another term in the upcoming elections that will take place on 9 April.

Last month, tensions escalated following Palestinian militants firing rockets at the densely populated centre of Israel, and the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) responded by shelling Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip. The armed confrontation lasted from 25 March to the morning of 27 March.

