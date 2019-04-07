Moscow Ready to Consider All Steps to Evacuate People From Rukban - Lavrov

"We are ready to consider any steps to help evacuate refugees from Rukban, but I believe that the most effective solution [to the problem] would be the end of illegal occupation of that territory by the United States," Lavrov said during his joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.
In January, the World Health Organization described people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they live "in deplorable conditions." Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health care facilities contribute to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles, tuberculosis and chronic respiratory diseases, according to the organization.
