Register
16:11 GMT +306 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An S-400 anti-aircraft missile system during the preparation of military equipment for the military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, in Kaliningrad

    S-400 to Guard Not Only Turkey, but NATO & EU – Erdogan Party’s Press-Secretary

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4211

    The US has been actively trying to dissuade its NATO ally Turkey from obtaining Russian-made S-400 air defence systems for the last year and a half, claiming that it will be incompatible with the alliance's air defence grid.

    Spokesman for Turkey's governing Justice and Development Party, led by the country's president Recep Tayyp Erdogan, Omer Celik has said that by buying Russian S-400 systems, Turkey ensures not only its own security, but also that of NATO and the EU. He noted that although they were primarily ordered to protect the country from strikes, coming from Syrian territory, the S-400 will also serve to protect European and NATO-states' borders.

    F-35
    CC0
    SECRET F-35 Tech Will Be Compromised Should Turkey Buy S-400, US Media Claims

    The spokesman noted that Ankara had been forced to look for options to boost its air defences after "some NATO allies" withdrew their Patriot systems from Turkish territory. Celik recalled that due to that move, Turkey had little to counter missile launches coming from Syrian soil and that no partner had made an offer to Ankara in order to prevent further attacks.

    The JDP representative also called out western double standards, noting that another NATO ally, Greece, had S-300 systems on its territory without any issues, while Turkey has confronted obstacles, when it tries to buy S-400s. He argued that Turkey is a sovereign nation and that it is "wrong" to dictate to it, whether to use Russian air defence systems or not.

    READ MORE: US Couldn't Offer Turkey Same Conditions on Patriot as Russia on S-400 — Erdogan

    Furthermore, Celik reiterated earlier statements by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that Ankara had picked the Russian air defence systems because Washington's offer for the acquisition of the Patriot system didn't suit Turkey. He reaffirmed that S-400s will be delivered in July 2019 and that Turkey is not going to backtrack on the deal with Russia.

    Students hold Turkish flags prior to a ceremony at the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on Republic Day in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ali Unal
    'US Must Choose': Turkey Hits Back at Pence With Own Ultimatum Amid S-400 Row

    Turkey's NATO ally, the US, has been trying to persuade Ankara to drop the S-400 deal threatening to halt F-35 supplies and to impose economic sanctions against it. In the most recent development, US Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey that it has a choice either to buy S-400 or to stay in the NATO alliance, hinting at its possible exclusion from it.

    Washington fears S-400 systems won't be compatible with the air defence grid in the rest of the alliance and that they will expose the F-35's weaknesses to Moscow. Ankara has slammed the US moves as blackmail and demanded a timely delivery of its F-35 jets. Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that Turkey will not drop the S-400 deal with Russia and expects the first shipment in July of this year.

    Related:

    SECRET F-35 Tech Will Be Compromised Should Turkey Buy S-400, US Media Claims
    US Pressure on Ankara Over S-400 'by No Means Surprising' - Moscow
    US Couldn't Offer Turkey Same Conditions on Patriot as Russia on S-400 - Erdogan
    'US Must Choose': Turkey Hits Back at Pence With Own Ultimatum Amid S-400 Row
    China’s Second S-400 System Will Be Delivered by Moscow in July - Reports
    Tags:
    Patriot missile system, S-400, NATO, European Union, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    This Week in Pictures: 30 March - 5 April
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse