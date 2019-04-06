Iran to Add US Military to its Terror List if Washington Does Same to IRGC - MP

"If the Revolutionary Guards are placed on America's list of terrorist groups, we will put that country's military on the terror blacklist next to Daesh*", Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh, the head of parliament's national security committee, said on Twitter.
Both Tehran and Washington have previously accused each other of supporting terrorism and called each other's actions "terroristic" literally or figuratively.
At the moment the IRGC has already been sanctioned by Washington, as the Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on it in October 2017 under a 9/11-era executive order issued during the George W. Bush administration.
