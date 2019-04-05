US Lawmakers Urge Trump Not to Veto Yemen War Resolution - Letter

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A bipartisan group of US lawmakers in a letter to US President Donald Trump have urged him to sign a joint resolution supported by Congress to end the United States' involvement in the war in Yemen.

"As a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers, we respectfully ask you to sign into law Senate Joint Resolution 7, which invokes the War Powers Act of 1973 to end unauthorised US military participation in the Saudi-led coalition's armed conflict against Yemen's Houthi forces, initiated in 2015 by the Obama Administration," Congressman Ro Khanna, Senator Mike Lee and seven other lawmakers said in the letter.

In their letter on 5 April, the lawmakers said Trump's support for the measure could influence the Saudi-led coalition to end the conflict. The representatives also requested a meeting with Trump to further discuss the legislation as soon as possible.

Arab Quartet to Boycott Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Doha

The report comes after the US House of Representatives passed on 4 April the Yemen war resolution by a 247-175 vote after it was approved by the Senate last month.

Earlier in March, the White House in a notice warned that Trump would veto the resolution, arguing that the measure would negatively affect bilateral relations with countries in the region and seeks to override the president’s constitutional powers.

A UN human rights report released last year attributed most of the 16,000 civilian deaths to Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on targets such as hospitals, schools and open-air markets. UN experts also concluded that war crimes have been committed by all parties involved in the conflict.

US House Passes Resolution Directing Removal of Forces From Yemen

Since 2015, the United States has provided members of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen with military assistance such as intelligence sharing, logistics support and, until recently, aerial refuelling. The Trump administration has come under fire for authorising military aid to Saudi Arabia despite the US bans on such assistance if recipients are guilty of serious human rights abuses and war crimes.

The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015. The fighting in Yemen has resulted in one of the world's most acute humanitarian crises, with about 22 million people in need of some form of humanitarian assistance or protection, according to the United Nations.