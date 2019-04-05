Death Toll in Iranian Flash Floods Tops 70 people - Reports

At the same time, the head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, Ahmad Shojaei, told the Fars news agency that the death toll from floods was 67 people.
In late March, Iran faced flash floods triggered by heavy rains. The floods have affected at least 25 out of 31 Iranian provinces, damaging infrastructure and washing away roads.
When the #floods become mud.#Iran#سیل pic.twitter.com/K56ghMpefG— Cyrus The Great (@jumamiran) 5 апреля 2019 г.
The disaster affected tens of thousands of residents and about 1,900 cities and villages in the country. Addressing ministers and members of parliament at Wednesday's meeting, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that the floods were "unprecedented in the last 100 years".
During floods in Iran, Iranian people generously sent aid to the afflicted fellows, & many countries sent aid or expressed readiness to help. But the arrogant Trump Gov. blocked Iran Red Cross accounts and obstructed aid to people. Conflict between humanity & savage animals! pic.twitter.com/ALGUfi1OHh— Embassy of the I. R. of Iran in Uganda (@IranEmbUganda) 5 апреля 2019 г.
