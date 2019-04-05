Death Toll in Iranian Flash Floods Tops 70 people - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from flash floods occurring throughout Iran following heavy rains since mid-March topped 70 people, the Mehr news agency reported on Friday. According to previous reports, 62 people were killed in the floods.

At the same time, the head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization, Ahmad Shojaei, told the Fars news agency that the death toll from floods was 67 people.

In late March, Iran faced flash floods triggered by heavy rains. The floods have affected at least 25 out of 31 Iranian provinces, damaging infrastructure and washing away roads.

​The disaster affected tens of thousands of residents and about 1,900 cities and villages in the country. Addressing ministers and members of parliament at Wednesday's meeting, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that the floods were "unprecedented in the last 100 years".