Haftar Army Takes Control of Several Southwest Areas of Tripoli - Source

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, have assumed control over several southwest neighbourhoods of Tripoli, engaging in no major clashes so far, a source in the LNA told Sputnik Friday.

"As of now, the streets of the city are empty. It seems that almost all residents have chosen to leave the city. Several areas are already occupied by the LNA forces, for example, Janzur and Al-Swani, which are in the south-west of Tripoli. No clashes have taken place yet, only a few minor attacks from gangs along the way [of the Haftar army divisions] to Tripoli", the source said.

The news comes after media reported on Thursday that the LNA commander had ordered an offensive on Tripoli, controlled by the UN-supported interim Government of National Accord (GNA) after his army took control over cities of Surman and Garyan.

On March 20, the United Nations announced that it would sponsor a conference in Ghadames on April 14-16 to address the crisis in Libya and set a date for the long-awaited elections that could restore peace and security for the nation.

As a result of a years-long civil conflict that erupted following a rebellion and murder of the ex-head of state Muammar Gaddafi, there is no single central government in Libya, and the country's eastern and western parts are controlled by separate powers. The Tobruk-based parliament, elected in 2014 and backed by the LNA, governs the east of Libya, while the GNA, established in 2015, controls Libya's western parts from Tripoli.