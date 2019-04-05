Arab Quartet to Boycott Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly in Doha

"Qatar did not respond to the just demands of the four states, continued to pursue a policy of supporting extremism and terrorism, and also intervene in the affairs of the states of the region. On this basis, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain confirm that they will not participate in the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union," the statement says, as quoted by the MENA news agency.
READ MORE: Washington, Doha Sign Deal to Expand al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar — Pompeo
In early June 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Qatar has refuted the allegations. In response, Doha limited its activities within the GCC, and also ceased participation in the Saudi-led Arab coalition, which is conducting military operations in Yemen. Through Kuwait, which is acting as a mediator in the crisis, the four Arab states handed over an ultimatum containing 13 demands to Doha, but the country has refused to comply with it.
All comments
Show new comments (0)