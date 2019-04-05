Archaeologists Discover Remains of 2,000-Year-Old Jewish Settlement in Israel

Artifacts found at the site included piece of an oil lamp depicting a nine-branched menorah, as well as ancient vessels and coins.
— Maya Margit (@MayaMargit) April 4, 2019
"This is probably one of the earliest artistic depictions of a nine-branched menorah yet discovered," said Dr. Peter Fabian of Ben-Gurion University and Dr. Daniel Varga of the IAA in a statement.
— Maya Margit (@MayaMargit) April 4, 2019
The team also found a network of tunnels that were probably used by Jewish rebels around the year 135, during the Bar-Kokhba Revolt against the Roman Empire.
The site also showed signs of what scientists think might have been a fire that occurred during the Great Revolt, also known as the First Jewish-Roman War, around the year 70.
All comments
Show new comments (0)