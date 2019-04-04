Register
17:55 GMT +304 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of Jerusalem Old City seen from Mount of Olives, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    US Likely to Unveil 'Deal of the Century' on Israeli Independence Day – Reports

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Trump administration previously promised to present the Mideast peace plan, dubbed the Deal of the Century, after the Israeli election, slated for 9 April.

    US President Donald Trump is likely to reveal his Mideast peace plan on 15 May, the 71st anniversary of Nakba Day, or Israeli Independence Day, the Emirati news website Al-Khaleej Online reported on Wednesday, according to the Middle East Monitor.

    READ MORE: Trump Peace Plan to Address Israeli Borders, United Palestinian Entity — Kushner

    The website cited unnamed sources as saying that the US administration had informed senior Saudi, Emirati, Egyptian, and Jordanian officials about the date of the announcement.

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens during the American Leadership in Emerging Technology event with President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Tillerson Blasted Kushner for 'Endangering' US in Middle East, New Book Claims
    The long-delayed “Deal of the Century” has reportedly already been completed, with Washington having allegedly obtained financing from Arab and other nations to ensure its implementation.

    15 May marks the so-called Nakba Day, translated as “catastrophe” in Arabic, which commemorates the anniversary of the Palestinian exodus that resulted from Israel’s declaration of independence in 1948.

    President Trump has dealt some major blows to the peace plan: first he recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on 14 May, 2018 – just a day before the 70th anniversary of Nakba Day; then, Trump signed a proclamation recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the disputed Golan Heights, which were seized from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

    The recognition of Jerusalem sparked violence in the Gaza Strip and was severely criticised by the Arab and Muslim world, with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas boycotting the US administration. Abbas said that he would not accept any plan from Washington, describing the “deal of the century” as the “slap of the century”.

    READ MORE: Kushner Schooled by Abbas After Claiming Palestinian Leader Fears US Peace Plan

    The plan has largely been promoted by Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt, who have been working on it since Trump took office in January 2017.

    The presentation of the plan has been delayed until after the Israeli general election on 9 April, with Kushner saying that both the Israelis and Palestinians would have to make compromises.

    Related:

    Academics on Why Palestinians Have No Illusions About Trump's 'Peace Plan'
    Trump Peace Plan to Address Israeli Borders, United Palestinian Entity - Kushner
    Ex-Israeli Defence Minister Briefed Palestinians on Mideast Peace Plan – Report
    North & South Korea Push Peace Plan Forward Despite Pentagon Opposition
    Trump Administration Finishes Israeli-Palestinian Peace Plan – Reports
    Tags:
    compromise, election, recognition, capital, catastrophe, Embassy, Independence Day, Nakba Day, Palestinians, Mideast peace plan, peace plan, Jason Greenblatt, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, Golan Heights, Jerusalem, Palestinian Authority, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Advantages of Being Mobile: 40 Years of Cell Phone Technology
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    Holy (No) Guacamole?!
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse