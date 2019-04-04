Venezuelan FM to Meet Syria's Assad After Talks With Hezbollah Leader in Lebanon

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will pay an official visit to the Syrian capital of Damascus on Thursday.

During the visit, Arreaza will hold a press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem.

According to Sputnik's source in the Venezuelan embassy in Damascus, the Venezuelan minister is also expected to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad in the course of his visit.

Arreaza comes to Syria after visiting Beirut, where he held meetings with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri.

© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar 'The Same Scenario': Venezuela Crisis Likened to Syria in 2011, Gaddafi-Era Libya Previously, Syria, as well as Russia, China, and some other countries, supported the government of the legitimate Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro after the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself the "interim president" of the Latin American country.

Guaido was immediately recognised by the US which went on with imposing sanctions against Caracas and confiscating some assets of the Venezuelan state.