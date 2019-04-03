At Least 37 Taliban Militants Killed by Afghan Special Forces – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 37 Taliban militants were killed and 40 others injured during recent operations by the Afghan Special Forces in the country’s provinces of Faryab, Farah, Paktia, and Paktika, local media reported on Tuesday citing military sources.

During a raid in the Qaisar district of Faryab, five Taliban members were killed and another five were detained, according to the Khaama Press News Agency.

In Farah, 22 Taliban militants were killed, 23 others were injured and 36 improvised explosive devices were destroyed during a multi-day operation of the 207th Corps of the Afghan army.

The Afghan Special Forces also eliminated four Taliban militants in Paktia and another six in Paktika.

READ MORE: Ex-Afghan Intel Chief Accuses Pakistan of Using Taliban to ‘Influence Kabul'

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Daesh* terrorist group, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.