At Least 37 Taliban Militants Killed by Afghan Special Forces – Reports

During a raid in the Qaisar district of Faryab, five Taliban members were killed and another five were detained, according to the Khaama Press News Agency.
The Afghan Special Forces also eliminated four Taliban militants in Paktia and another six in Paktika.
READ MORE: Ex-Afghan Intel Chief Accuses Pakistan of Using Taliban to ‘Influence Kabul'
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging a war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the Daesh* terrorist group, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)