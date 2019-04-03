Saudi Arabia Blocks Two Drones Launched at City Near Yemen Border - Report

According to reports by the Saudi Press Agency, two drones launched by Houthi rebels toward the city of Khamis Mushait have been intercepted. However, others have reported a pair of ballistic missiles were downed.

Whether missiles or drones, the flying objects crashed into the city and according to Asharq Al-Alawsat, five people, including a woman and child, were injured in the crash.

فيديو من مكان سقوط أحد الصواريخ الباليستية في #خميس_مشيط بعد فشل منظومة الباتريوت في اعتراضه#قادمون_في_العام_الخامس#اليمن_فتاكة pic.twitter.com/SSgkCOMhcV — Ali Mourad (@alihmourad) April 2, 2019

​Footage shot at the scene of the crash shows wreckage strewn among several buildings and in the street.

​They were reportedly shot down by a Patriot missile defense system manufactured in the United States.

The Saudi Arabian city of Khamis Mushait sits about 60 miles north of the border with Yemen, where the Saudi-led coalition has been waging a brutal war against the Houthi rebels in the north of the country since 2015. Near the city is the King Khalid Air Base, a Royal Saudi Air Force installation.