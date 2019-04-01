Arab League Deputy Chief: 40 Nations Stopped From Moving Embassies to Jerusalem

"If it wasn’t for the Arab efforts, more than 40 countries would have followed in US steps and moved their embassies to Jerusalem within months," Hossam Zaki told Al Arabiya’s Al-Hadath channel.
Australia, Guatemala, Brazil, Honduras and the Czech Republic have so far recognised the holy city as the Israeli capital. The United States has also recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights that it occupied after the 1967 war, a move strongly condemned by the international community.
