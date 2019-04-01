Arab League Deputy Chief: 40 Nations Stopped From Moving Embassies to Jerusalem

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Efforts by the Arab League have stopped scores of countries from following the US lead and moving their embassies to Jerusalem, the bloc’s assistant secretary-general said Monday.

"If it wasn’t for the Arab efforts, more than 40 countries would have followed in US steps and moved their embassies to Jerusalem within months," Hossam Zaki told Al Arabiya’s Al-Hadath channel.

© AFP 2019 / THOMAS COEX Brazil Opens Jerusalem Diplomatic Office to Serve as 'Part of Its Embassy in Israel'

US President Donald Trump formally recognised Jerusalem, also claimed by the Palestinians, as Israel’s capital in 2017 and moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv the following spring.

Australia, Guatemala, Brazil, Honduras and the Czech Republic have so far recognised the holy city as the Israeli capital. The United States has also recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights that it occupied after the 1967 war, a move strongly condemned by the international community.