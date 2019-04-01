Register
14:44 GMT +301 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Druze men carry Syrian flags and pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad during a rally marking Syria's Independence Day, in the Druze village of Ein Qiniyye, Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

    UN Chief Slams US' Golan Move, Says Syrian Peace Requires Territorial Integrity

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The criticism comes following US President Donald Trump's decision to sign an executive order formally recognising Tel Aviv's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which Israel occupied during the Six-Day War of 1967 and formally annexed in 1981.

    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed criticism of President Trump's Golan executive order, telling Arab leaders that "any resolution of the Syrian conflict must guarantee the unity, the territorial integrity of Syria, including the occupied Golan."

    Speaking at the opening of the 30th Arab League summit in Tunisia on Sunday, Guterres emphasized that as "millions of Syrians remain displaced and in need, and tens of thousands are arbitrarily detained…we must keep working to forge a political path to a sustainable peace in which all Syrians are heard, grievances are address, and needs are met."

    Druse participate in a rally, demanding the return of the Golan Heights, captured by Israel in 1967, close to the Syrian border in Buqata in the Golan Heights, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Lavrov Blasts Trump's Recognition of Israel's Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
    According to the official, the UN's new Syrian envoy Geir O. Pedersen has outlined the priorities for a Syrian peace in accordance with Security Council resolution 2254, which calls for a ceasefire, UN-supervised elections, and a Syrian-led political settlement in the war-torn country. The resolution was unanimously approved by the Security Council in December 2015, and was invoked by Russia, Iran and Turkey as the legal basis for the resolution of the Syrian conflict at the Astana peace talks in 2017.

    Guterres' remarks follow a formal request by the Syrian Foreign Ministry last week asking the secretary general to "take an unambiguous official stance" regarding "the problem of the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights." Damascus has also called on the Security Council to "take effective measures" to force Israel to withdraw to its pre-1967 borders.

    Golan Heights
    © AFP 2019 / Jalaa Marey
    Lebanon Alarmed Over Its Own Lands After Trump’s Move on Golan Heights – Report
    The UN chief's sentiment was shared other senior officials speaking at the Summit. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini accused the US of "ignoring" UN Security Council resolutions, and emphasized that the EU would "continue not to recognise Israeli sovereignty" over the Golan. Saudi King Salman, meanwhile, said that Riyadh "absolutely rejects" any measure denying Syrian sovereignty over the Golans. The Arab League unanimously denounced the US's Golan move.

    Trump signed an executive order formally recognising Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights on March 25. Most of the strategically important hilly territory has been under Israel's control since 1967, when it was seized by Tel Aviv during the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel formally annexed the territory in 1981, but the United Nations called the decision "null and void and without international legal effect." Damascus has repeatedly called the Golan as an integral part of Syria, and has said that Syrian sovereignty over the territory is not up for negotiation.

    Related:

    Trump’s Golan Heights Stunt Ends Need for Israel-Syria-Palestine Talks - Scholar
    Mogherini Reiterates EU to Not Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
    Saudi King Rejects Any Move That Impacts Syrian Sovereignty Over Golan Heights
    The Golan Heights: Are They Gone From Syria for Good?
    Bombing of Aleppo: Analyst on How Israel Raises Stakes After Trump's Golan Move
    Tags:
    United Nations, Antonio Guterres, United States, Israel, Golan Heights, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Surprise for Mr President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Surprise for Mr. President: Tigers, Horses and Dogs Presented to Putin
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse