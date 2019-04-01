Algerian President Bouteflika Prepares to Announce Resignation - Report

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is to announce his resignation in accordance with the article 102 of the state's consitution, Reuters reported, citing local media.

In February Bouteflika announced his bid to run in the April presidential election. Following his declaration, anti-government protests began throughout Algeria.

Bouteflika has been in power for 20 years.

Opponents of his nomination argued that due to his state of health, the president would be unable to effectively govern the country. After suffering a stroke in 2013 and becoming confined to a wheelchair, the president barely speaks and has made very few public appearances.

On 11 March amid the protests, Bouteflika withdrew his bid for re-election and postponed the vote, initially scheduled for 18 April. However, protests have continued, with people demanding immediate changes.

Now, a national conference, expected to take place soon, will decide on the election date, according to the country's leadership.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW